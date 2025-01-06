Eight-year-old boy found alive in game park after 5 days

We're shocked by a story about an eight-year-old boy who got lost inside a northern Zimbabwe game park, home to an array of wild animals.

According to a post shared on X by a Zimbabwean government member, the young boy wandered from home and found himself inside the Matusadonha National Park.

The boy was part of the Kasvisva community, Nyaminyami, in rural Kariba, where it is not difficult to lose your way and find yourself inside the game park.

According to NBC News, "The boy was missing for five days in the jungle near the Hogwe River, Murombedzi said, where he slept on a rocky perch "amidst roaring lions, passing elephants," and ate wild fruits to survive."

