Spot some amazing wildlife at the Bisley Nature Reserve

If you're short on cash but still want to take your kids out for a fun day in the wild, then this nature reserve is for you.

The Bisley Nature Reserve spans 350 hectares of thornveld and grassland, offering the perfect retreat in nature just a short distance from home.

Situated 7km from Pietermaritzburg on Gladys Manzi Road in the direction of Mkondeni, Bisley Valley Nature Reserve is free to enter and features several picnic sites.

It also has a variety of trails, particularly popular with bird enthusiasts, as the reserve lies along the Midlands sub-route of the Southern KwaZulu-Natal Birding Route.

