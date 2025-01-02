Spot some amazing wildlife at the Bisley Nature Reserve
Updated | By East Coast Radio/ Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Located just 7km from Pietermaritzburg, the Bisley Nature Reserve has several picnic sites and trails aimed at bird lovers.
If you're short on cash but still want to take your kids out for a fun day in the wild, then this nature reserve is for you.
The Bisley Nature Reserve spans 350 hectares of thornveld and grassland, offering the perfect retreat in nature just a short distance from home.
Situated 7km from Pietermaritzburg on Gladys Manzi Road in the direction of Mkondeni, Bisley Valley Nature Reserve is free to enter and features several picnic sites.
It also has a variety of trails, particularly popular with bird
enthusiasts, as the reserve lies along the Midlands sub-route of the Southern KwaZulu-Natal Birding Route.
Another highlight of the Bisley Nature Reserve is that even if you're not a bird lover, you can still enjoy stunning views and well-marked trails. With a bit of luck, you might even spot giraffes, impalas, and zebras along the way.
Check out the breathtaking views shared by the Plug Chasers on TikTok below.
@plugchasers See Girrafes for Free! Visit Bisley Nature Reserve in Pietermaritzburg📍 - If you got no one to hike with, join us this Saturday. Visit our hiking page @Outdoor Adventure Photography and click the link on our profile to visit our website. We have limited spots so please book early to avoid disappointment. Pro Tip: The Girrafe usually chill at the top section of the nature reserve, so at the beginning take the walk path to the left which goes up hill and take a right once you get to the road on top! You will most likely see them in the open area, I've hiked many times and almost all occasion I found them there. #outdooradventureandphotography #plugchasers #bisleynaturereserve #pietermaritzburg ♬ original sound - Plug Chasers🔌
The Plug Chasers offer a hiking group for those who prefer not to hike alone. You can learn more about their upcoming hike at the Bisley Nature Reserve on January 4, 2025, here.
They also share a great pro tip: "The giraffe usually chill at the top section of the nature reserve, so at the beginning, take the walking path to the left, which goes uphill, and take a right once you get to the road on top!"
