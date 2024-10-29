 KZN Wildlife sensation remembered as 'beacon of change'
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

Renowned KZN wildlife conservationist Dingo ‘Graham’ Dinkelman has been described as a beacon who used social media to spread positive change. 

His family's released a statement after the award-winning YouTube sensation died at the weekend after spending a month in ICU.  Dinkelman was bitten by a green mamba in his home.  

 

The 44-year-old was known for his adventurous content, handling crocodiles, snakes, and a variety of African wildlife.


Dinkelman leaves behind three children and his wife, Kirsty.


READ: Ezemvelo KZN puts roaming elephants up for adoption


