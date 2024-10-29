KZN Wildlife sensation remembered as 'beacon of change'





His family's released a statement after the award-winning YouTube sensation died at the weekend after spending a month in ICU. Dinkelman was bitten by a green mamba in his home.

The 44-year-old was known for his adventurous content, handling crocodiles, snakes, and a variety of African wildlife.





Dinkelman leaves behind three children and his wife, Kirsty.





