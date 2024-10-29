KZN Wildlife sensation remembered as 'beacon of change'
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Renowned KZN wildlife conservationist Dingo ‘Graham’ Dinkelman has been described as a beacon who used social media to spread positive change.
Renowned KZN wildlife conservationist Dingo ‘Graham’ Dinkelman has been described as a beacon who used social media to spread positive change.
His family's released a statement after the award-winning YouTube sensation died at the weekend after spending a month in ICU. Dinkelman was bitten by a green mamba in his home.
The 44-year-old was known for his adventurous content, handling crocodiles, snakes, and a variety of African wildlife.
Dinkelman leaves behind three children and his wife, Kirsty.
READ: Ezemvelo KZN puts roaming elephants up for adoption
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli visits Flag Farm in search of an office pet
Carmen Reddy joined Danny Guselli in search of an office pet for East Co...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Stacey Norman and J Sbu share their top fitness tips
Stacey and J Sbu are getting their summer bodies ready and have shared a...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago