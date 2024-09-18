Ed Sheeran serenades passing runner while filming on a canal
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
A woman was running near a canal when she spotted a "ginger man" on a boat that looked like Ed Sheeran... and it was Ed Sheeran!
Imagine you are out for a run, and you spot Ed Sheeran on a canal boat! He then starts serenading you with one of his songs.
It sounds like something only dreams are made of, but for a fan in the UK, it was not a dream but a reality.
Ed was filming a music video while sitting in a boat with a guitar on his lap. He spotted the runner and casually asked: "Any requests?" She was visibly shocked to see him and paused before telling him to sing, 'Tenerife Sea'.
She pulled out her phone and started recording. The Grammy Award winner shared a clip of the encounter on his Instagram page. It was recorded by someone sitting on the boat with him.
"Was filming a video on the canal today, played a request. If anyone knows the runner lemme know so we can have their POV video for the lols," he wrote.
It wasn't long before the woman in the video was identified as a teacher named Nikki Atkins. She shared a clip of Ed singing to her on her Instagram Story.
"This was so unexpected and so so beautiful. Thank you. Thank you," she wrote.
Nikki also joked: "This is why we run girls."
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the teacher says the encounter was "so random". Nikki revealed that she hadn't been on a run for a few months.
"So amazing that that happened on my first run back... I was just running down to the canal and I sort of heard some music and saw someone sat in the front of a boat. You know, a ginger man. In my head, I thought, that looks a bit like Ed Sheeran."
As she got closer, she was surprised to see that it was indeed Ed Sheeran.
"I sort of blacked out a little bit, but it was surreal."
'Any requests?'— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 18, 2024
Nikki Atkins spoke exclusively to #BBCBreakfast about the 'surreal' moment she was serenaded by Ed Sheeran as she was jogging in Londonhttps://t.co/9EdHVetDne pic.twitter.com/Cd9NLSmck7
Main image credit: Instagram/@teddysphotos
