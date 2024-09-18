Ed Sheeran serenades passing runner while filming on a canal

Imagine you are out for a run, and you spot Ed Sheeran on a canal boat! He then starts serenading you with one of his songs.

It sounds like something only dreams are made of, but for a fan in the UK, it was not a dream but a reality.

Ed was filming a music video while sitting in a boat with a guitar on his lap. He spotted the runner and casually asked: "Any requests?" She was visibly shocked to see him and paused before telling him to sing, 'Tenerife Sea'.

She pulled out her phone and started recording. The Grammy Award winner shared a clip of the encounter on his Instagram page. It was recorded by someone sitting on the boat with him.

"Was filming a video on the canal today, played a request. If anyone knows the runner lemme know so we can have their POV video for the lols," he wrote.