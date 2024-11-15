KZN to strengthen border security amid poisoning incidents

"Ensuring that the security is strengthened at all borders to deal with illegal immigrants and undocumented foreign nationals entering the country. Goods and services entering this country will be carefully monitored, checked and inspected to prevent the infiltration of illicit goods."

A special meeting was held on Friday with KZN mayors and municipal managers at the Durban ICC.

It follows the drafting of the national government’s draft municipal by-laws.

They are aimed at regulating the operations of spaza shops and enhancing food safety standards.

Ntuli says unannounced visits to shops will be conducted, while stressing that this is not an anti-foreigner campaign but rather preventative measures.

