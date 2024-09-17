Strangers lock crying toddler inside airplane toilet

The video has sparked controversy amongst people online as the grandmother is said to have given her consent.

Travelling with a young child can be strenuous. Over and above all the other stimuli they have to deal with, there's the fact that most forms of travel feel restricting for kids. As much as parents might become irate over a screaming toddler whilst travelling, other factors must be considered. The most prevalent is the other passengers you travel with who might get annoyed or disturbed by a screaming child. People have expressed their feelings about the above scenario on social media often, but this is the first time we have seen things taken to the extreme when handling a crying child on an airplane.

A grandmother travelling with her granddaughter on a Juneyao Airlines flight consented to two strangers locking her grandchild inside the plane toilet to get her to stop crying. A video was shared on social media showing the toddler crying and trying desperately to get out of the toilet. The women say they will let her out if she stops crying. According to the report shared on SCMP, a female passenger seated next to the one-year-old and her grandparents tried to help calm the crying child by showing her videos on her phone. "Later, this woman and another female passenger took the girl into a plane toilet, locked the door, and disciplined her inside. The two women did not know each other."

The video is heartbreaking as we see the child slapping the door to get out. One of the ladies said: "I prefer to take action rather than just watch like other passengers. I thought disciplining her would help everyone get some rest." "Juneyao Air told Shangyou News that the infant’s grandparents acknowledged their recent lack of childcare experience and had given their consent for the two strangers to discipline the child." (SCMP) Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram. Just so you know, the video may be disturbing to sensitive viewers.

