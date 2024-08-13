No injuries in robbery at Umhlanga mall

Officials say three armed suspects entered the mall in Umhlanga just after 5 pm.

KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says the suspects reportedly pretended to be customers at an electronics store.

"Once they were inside the store they produced firearms and forced the staff into the back of the store while they continued to ransack the store.





Police say a number of cellphones were taken.

The mall's management says no one was injured during the robbery.

It says ensuring the safety and security of patrons is of the utmost importance.

