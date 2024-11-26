A Durban funfair ride like no other - The Rotor

Durban funfair rider shares what it looks like inside one of the adrenaline-pumping rides...

We're nearing the festive season, a time for fun and merriment. We wanted to share a video we came across on social media in the spirit of having fun. A young lady posted a video showing a group of people looking scared for their lives. They are all pushed back against the walls of the infamous funfair ride, The Rotor. "The Human Spinning Rotor, or simply 'The Rotor', was invented by a German scientist, Ernst Hoffmeister, and has been called the unsafe human blender." (Rare Historical Photos)

The Rare Historical Photos website explained how The Rotor works: "The barrel rotation creates a centrifugal effect, and once it reaches full speed, the floor is retracted, leaving the riders stuck to the wall of the drum. At the end of the ride cycle, the drum slows down, and gravity takes over." We are intrigued at how this rider, Andiswa, managed to keep her phone steady enough to video the inside of the ride, considering its hazards. It seems that in all its years, nothing has been done to stop a shoe from flying off or, worse, someone barfing through the ride. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

This ride creates a sense of illusion because it almost looks like the riders are lying on the wall. Many people came to the comments to share their experience riding The Rotor. Some expressed excitement and joy, while others spoke of how it took them days to stop feeling the spinning. Whatever happens, don't eat before going on this ride... The funfair in question is Durban-based and is called Chetty's Fun Fair. You can follow their TikTok page here.

Image Courtesy of TikTok