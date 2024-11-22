Crocworld Stargazing: Food, fun and festivities await

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure as Crocworld Conservation Centre transforms into a bustling wonderland this December. From 11 AM to 10 PM on 14 December, Crocworld is hosting a a day and night market that promises to be an exciting blend of fun, food and festivities for the entire family.

Whether you're soaking up the South Coast sunshine or gazing at the stars under a spectacular LED light show, this event has something for everyone:



Live Entertainment : Groove to amazing music while enjoying the festive vibe.

: Groove to amazing music while enjoying the festive vibe. Beer Garden : Raise a toast with your friends and relax with a cold one.

: Raise a toast with your friends and relax with a cold one. Zipline Adventures : Let your inner daredevil fly through the trees.

: Let your inner daredevil fly through the trees. Delicious Food Stalls : Indulge in mouthwatering eats from diverse cuisines.

: Indulge in mouthwatering eats from diverse cuisines. Craft Stalls: Shop for unique, handmade treasures perfect for gifting.

As the night falls, Crocworld comes alive under the stars, creating the perfect setting for an LED light spectacle you won’t forget.



This family-friendly event is your chance to experience Crocworld like never before.