Man gifts meat instead of traditional presents for Christmas

"My stepdad started a tradition a few years ago of giving us a full cow and pig for Christmas every year. He says he’d rather know we have food for the year rather then something that isn’t specifically a need, but a want," the Facebook post reads.

He gifts his adult kids a truckload of meat! A post has gone viral showing a man standing next to a white bakkie filled with pieces of meat.

He has swapped materialistic gifts for something that could put food on his children's plates for months or even years - depending on their consumption.

While many hope to find an expensive gadget or fancy clothes wrapped up under their Christmas tree , one dad prefers a meat delivery instead.

According to the Daily Mail, the dad is from Australia. However, the post has been shared so many times it is hard to tell where and when it originated.

Nonetheless, social media users think the dad is onto something and hope to start the tradition with their own families.

"I bet he saves all year towards this. So awesome," one Facebook user commented.

Another user wrote: "That’s a daddy that gives a d**n right there!! Something I’m gonna think about for my own family!"

Some revealed that they have been gifting their children more practical things during the festive season.

"Last year we gave each of our kids a beef. They said best grown up gift ever. I also make up a huge pile of paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap, Lysol wipes and liquid Lysol cleaner. They always look forward to it. The girls say that pile last them for 6 months," one woman revealed.

Another woman said: "My parents would never come for a visit without bringing me and my children something—eggs, meat, vegetables, and fruit. They would bring me fruit trees to plant in my yard, a chicken coup with chickens so I would have my own eggs, and they would always ask how I was doing financially. They may not have told me they loved me, as it was not their way, but their actions did."

A third wrote: "When my in laws were alive they gave each of their 9 children 1/2 a cow and a sheep every year! They were very generous, always gifted fruit and veg as well."