Dr Velo Govender: "Life is about never giving up"
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Here’s to a woman who has faced life’s challenges head-on, reshaping
her path with determination and prioritising her goals and dreams.
Here’s to a woman who has faced life’s challenges head-on, reshaping her path with determination and prioritising her goals and dreams.
Through our Women Crush Wednesdays, we've celebrated remarkable women who share a common trait – they are driven, resilient, and unstoppable in the pursuit of their ambitions.
In his bestselling book, 'The Alchemist', Paulo Coelho spoke avidly about listening to your heart. He wrote, "Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams because every second of the search is a second's encounter with God and eternity."
This week's Woman Crush, Dr Velo Govender, is a perfect example of a woman who chose to listen to her heart. She describes herself as having an "unyielding dedication to her family, profession, and thirst for knowledge".
Married for 28 years to Ricky Govender, owner of JRV Spares & General, Dr Govender has built a strong foundation both personally and professionally. Their children, Jishnavi (26) and Mishen (22), are carving their own paths in civil engineering.
Her vision extends beyond her own career – she plays an integral role in JRV Spares, driving its expansion into global and Southern African markets.
Their son Mishen, currently completing his honours in civil engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), is interning with WBHO in Cape Town and is set to help diversify and grow the business.
Meanwhile, their daughter, Jishnavi, recently joined the family enterprise as branch manager of their Gauteng store.
Professionally, Dr Govender balances two major professional roles and describes herself as a "busy body". In addition to being a therapist specialising in individual and family therapy, she also holds the position of marketing and HR executive at her husband's business, JRV Spares & General.
Balancing these two roles keeps her busy and highlights her remarkable ability to manage multiple responsibilities and excel in different areas.
The demands of life and her many responsibilities inspired her to take on a part-time role at the UKZN and the University of South Africa (UNISA). This allowed her to strike a balance between her career, motherhood, and academic pursuits. Her dedication paid off when she earned her Master’s degree from UKZN in 2009.
In 2023, Dr Govender achieved her PhD at 51, saying, "I think it has shown that no matter how old you are, anything is possible. Through a lot of dedication, commitment, and resilience, I was able to find the balance between my career, home, and studies and still be able to fulfil that dream of actually obtaining my PhD."
Dr Govender’s life journey
has not been without its challenges. She underwent a major health issue
six years ago when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
“Life just came to a standstill,” said Dr Govender. She underwent two head operations. Her challenges included post-operative complications, which included not being able to speak, a problem with her eyes and short-term memory issues.
This chapter helped her to look at life with renewed eyes and saw this second chance as her opportunity to help others.
From a personal and professional capacity, I started reaching out to others who have been involved in something critical or any trauma. And that's exactly how my practice actually originated. Life is about never giving up; it's about how you restructure your life and how you prioritise. Even if you don't have the resources find a way, you'll see it's anything's possible
- Dr Velo Govender
She was nominated for the KZN Women in Business Awards in 2023. Her therapy work has been more focused on mental health challenges and gender-based violence against men.
Dr Govender stays passionate in her involvement with community development and the NGO sector and is currently the chairperson of one the largest NGO’s in KZN, the Ubuntu Community Chest, where she plays an active role in supporting the autistic community.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Supplied
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Coca-Cola recall: No impact on South Africa
Concerned about the Coca-Cola recall? Here’s why South African consumers...Stacey & J Sbu 8 minutes ago
-
Relief for domestic helpers: National minimum wage increased
A new wage hike has been announced, increasing the minimum wage by just ...Stacey & J Sbu 14 minutes ago