Dr Velo Govender: "Life is about never giving up"

Through our Women Crush Wednesdays, we've celebrated remarkable women who share a common trait – they are driven, resilient, and unstoppable in the pursuit of their ambitions.

In his bestselling book, 'The Alchemist', Paulo Coelho spoke avidly about listening to your heart. He wrote, "Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams because every second of the search is a second's encounter with God and eternity."

This week's Woman Crush, Dr Velo Govender, is a perfect example of a woman who chose to listen to her heart. She describes herself as having an "unyielding dedication to her family, profession, and thirst for knowledge".

Married for 28 years to Ricky Govender, owner of JRV Spares & General, Dr Govender has built a strong foundation both personally and professionally. Their children, Jishnavi (26) and Mishen (22), are carving their own paths in civil engineering.

Her vision extends beyond her own career – she plays an integral role in JRV Spares, driving its expansion into global and Southern African markets.



Their son Mishen, currently completing his honours in civil engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), is interning with WBHO in Cape Town and is set to help diversify and grow the business.



Meanwhile, their daughter, Jishnavi, recently joined the family enterprise as branch manager of their Gauteng store.