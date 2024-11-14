 Dr Devarshni Reddy explains more about World Diabetes Day
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Dr Devarshni Reddy explains more about World Diabetes Day

Updated | By East Coast Radio

"One in nine adults have type 2 diabetes..." - Dr Devarshni Reddy.

A person checks another persons blood sugar levels
A person checks another persons blood sugar levels/iStock/Ake Ngiamsanguan

Today is World Diabetes Day, commemorating and raising awareness about diabetes. It is the biggest diabetes campaign raising awareness around this disease that is faced by so many people worldwide, specifically in South Africa. 

Carol Ofori invited Dr Devarshni Reddy, a friend of the show, to share some information about diabetes. Dr Reddy took this opportunity to explain the two types of diabetes that exist. 

Dr Reddy said that she learnt that if one's father has type 2 diabetes then a child is eight times more likely to get type 2 diabetes as well. 

Read more: World Diabetes Day: Expert says disease growing in SA

Dr Reddy explained that Type 1 diabetes is where an individual's pancreas is not producing enough insulin for the body, and therefore, patients take insulin injections. 

Then she explained that Type 2 diabetes differs because a person's body has enough insulin, but the cells do not know how to use it. This means the cells cannot use glucose, leaving a higher insulin level in the blood. 

Type 2 is regarded as 'lifestyle diabetes' and generally occurs in people who lead an unhealthy lifestyle and do not exercise. 

The stats that she revealed shocked Carol Ofori, "In South Africa, diabetes is the second highest cause of death", said Dr Devarshni Reddy. 

Read more: How to reduce the risk of suffering from diabetes

Watch the video below by Yale Medicine - courtesy of YouTube

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Health South Africa Medicine Diabetes Insulin

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.