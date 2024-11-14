Dr Devarshni Reddy explains more about World Diabetes Day

Today is World Diabetes Day, commemorating and raising awareness about diabetes. It is the biggest diabetes campaign raising awareness around this disease that is faced by so many people worldwide, specifically in South Africa.

Carol Ofori invited Dr Devarshni Reddy, a friend of the show, to share some information about diabetes. Dr Reddy took this opportunity to explain the two types of diabetes that exist.

Dr Reddy said that she learnt that if one's father has type 2 diabetes then a child is eight times more likely to get type 2 diabetes as well.