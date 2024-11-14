World Diabetes Day: Expert says disease growing in SA

"Diabetes is a fast-growing disease in our country. It is not getting better, it's getting worse. It's like we've got a pandemic of sugar-related diseases."

A new study by The Lancet journal has shown that the global rate of diabetes in adults has doubled over the past three decades with the biggest rises reported in developing countries.

Recent projections suggest that by 2045, 1 in 8 South African adults or approximately 7.5 million people will be living with the condition.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee says people need to control their eating habits.

"You need a healthy diet and need to focus on eating low sugar, high fibre foods. Work on balanced meals, you don't need to buy expensive food but it should be high fibre. If you can get at least 30 minutes of walking each day, that would help as well. Look at your weight management, look at your medication. If you are on medication, try to take it."

The team of researchers estimated that more than 800 million people in the world are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990.

They emphasised that obesity is an "important driver" of type 2 diabetes, as is an unhealthy diet.

The gap between how diabetes is treated in richer and poorer countries is also widening.

Three out of five people aged over 30 have diabetes while 445 million adults did not receive treatment for diabetes in 2022.

