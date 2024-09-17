Dog runs to help owner who had a stroke and fell into pool

We are big fans of our furry family members and can truly attest to their greatness through our experiences.

However, not everyone values their pets and what they are capable of. An 83-year-old man, Gary Johnson, experienced a stroke while he was walking in his backyard, which caused him to fall into his swimming pool.

His dogs noticed that he fell into the water, and Wrigley, the biggest of the dogs, began barking, confused as to what was happening. Wrigley then ran to get help and found the landscaper.