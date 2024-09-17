Dog runs to help owner who had a stroke and fell into pool
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This has got to be one of the most miraculous stories we have heard and seen in a while.
This has got to be one of the most miraculous stories we have heard and seen in a while.
We are big fans of our furry family members and can truly attest to their greatness through our experiences.
However, not everyone values their pets and what they are capable of. An 83-year-old man, Gary Johnson, experienced a stroke while he was walking in his backyard, which caused him to fall into his swimming pool.
His dogs noticed that he fell into the water, and Wrigley, the biggest of the dogs, began barking, confused as to what was happening. Wrigley then ran to get help and found the landscaper.
The landscaper ran after Wrigley and saw Johnson inside the pool; he jumped in and managed to help him before he lost consciousness.
According to the video shared on X, Wrigley rarely got along with the landscaper, but on this day, he was grateful to keep the peace with the man who helped save his human.
It was heartwarming to watch Wrigley's reaction when Mr Johnson returned from the hospital. He then revealed that he had saved Wrigley from a kill shelter when he was a pup.
Take a look at the video footage from X below.
Dogs are heroes who don't wear capes...pic.twitter.com/8yv6x7Xwab— Figen (@TheFigen_) September 10, 2024
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of X
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: Failed proposal has people saying he dodged a bullet
Eek, this is awkward, but perhaps it is a case of dodging a bullet...Danny Guselli 21 minutes ago
-
Does this woman know about the mouse in her hair?
Uhm, excuse me, mam, do you know that there is a mouse in your hair...Danny Guselli 21 minutes ago