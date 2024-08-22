Dog mom finds her furry friend eating out of the pot

We know what it's like to be a pet parent and we have to say that things can get as challenging as being a regular parent.

Pets have a way of pushing the limit to a whole new level. However, the consequences are different because the communication is different. We seem to have stumbled upon the real-life Beethoven, and he is just as naughty, yet loveable.

The real-life Beethoven's name is Walter, and he loves his Mama's cooking. So much so that when he saw the opportunity, he went for it.

We recently saw how a pet dog found himself a lithium-ion battery and set the house on fire. Walter didn't do something that extreme, but it could've ended badly had the stove been on.