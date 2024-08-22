 Dog mom finds her furry friend eating out of the pot
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Ah, it's a dog's life...

A dog stands on the stove top and eats out of pot
A dog stands on the stove top and eats out of pot/TikTok Screenshot/@pubity

We know what it's like to be a pet parent and we have to say that things can get as challenging as being a regular parent. 

Pets have a way of pushing the limit to a whole new level. However, the consequences are different because the communication is different. We seem to have stumbled upon the real-life Beethoven, and he is just as naughty, yet loveable. 

The real-life Beethoven's name is Walter, and he loves his Mama's cooking. So much so that when he saw the opportunity, he went for it. 

We recently saw how a pet dog found himself a lithium-ion battery and set the house on fire. Walter didn't do something that extreme, but it could've ended badly had the stove been on. 

via GIPHY

Read more: Dog gets feisty with dad over grooming his nails

In a video, we see mom walking towards the kitchen, where she finds Walter, her pet, standing on the stove, helping himself to a meal she cooked. 

Walter's head is submerged in the pot, gobbling away at the food before mom yanks it away. 

He looks confused and doesn't pay her much attention but keeps staring at his beloved pot of food. There's not much we can say because, being a pet parent, she should've known better. 

Read more: Do dogs develop their owners' personalities?

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@pubity Walter is one BIG hungry boy 🤣🐶 #RoadTo15Million #Pubity ♬ original sound - Pubity

Have you ever experienced this? Check out some of the comments from the video. 

  • "Walter just became an outside dog."
  • "Coulda destroyed his paws on a hot stove. Good job training and discipline."
  • "This is why I can’t eat at everybody’s house."
  • "Walter did not care that you were approaching. seems like you let him do this regularly."
  • "Walter was not being demure or mindful."
Image Courtesy of TikTok

Food Dinner Dog Cooking Pets

