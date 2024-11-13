South Africa’s used car scams: How to spot a faulty deal

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) recently accused dealerships in SA of selling faulty, poorly documented vehicles to unsuspecting buyers.

Buying a used car can feel like a leap of faith, but in South Africa, it's increasingly becoming a high-stakes gamble.

Reports of doctored odometers, hidden repair histories, and other concealed issues are on the rise. In addition, it’s been reported that countless consumers finding themselves stranded with vehicles that break down repeatedly shortly after purchase.



NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba cautions South Africans to approach used car purchases with extra vigilance.

"If you buy a car, inspect it. We have seen people buying cars online and that is something else, completely different. Inspect the vehicle, you are protected by the law. They cannot force you to buy a car that you are not comfortable with,” Ntaba said.



Services that offer background checks on used vehicles can verify details about prior owners, accident reports, and maintenance records, helping consumers sidestep potential scams.



Many buyers, unfortunately, learn too late that their “gently used” car was far more worn than advertised.



To avoid ending up with a car that becomes a burden rather than a blessing, the NCC recommends testing and researching each vehicle’s background carefully.



With proper precautions, consumers can make more informed decisions, sidestepping the risks posed by unscrupulous dealerships.