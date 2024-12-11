 Claudette Sigamoney: a KZN visionary entrepreneur
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Claudette Sigamoney: a KZN visionary entrepreneur

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"Being the vice president of the Chamber has given me more exposure than I’ve ever had before and enabled me to be part of various platforms. This role has also empowered me to work with other businesses. I have learnt a lot of skills and have grown myself as an entrepreneur. I lead by example." – Claudette Sigamoney

Claudette Sigamoney wearing a black dress at an awards ceremony
Claudette Sigamoney wearing a black dress at an awards ceremony/Facebook Screenshot/Claudette.Sigamoney

We are excited to speak to a woman who has been called a 'visionary entrepreneur' with extensive experience in entrepreneurship, empowerment and community upliftment. 

Today, Carol Ofori's Woman Crush is Claudette Sigamoney

Sigamoney is the former Vice President and Chairperson of the SMME (the Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprise Sector of South Africa) and entrepreneurial development of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She is currently the Managing Director of CiaLeeTeez (Pty) Ltd and Impilwenhle, where she empowers and enhances the skills of both women and youth entrepreneurs. Here, she specialises in township talk, rural development, entrepreneurial development and the overall growth of small businesses. 

Read more: Born and bred in KZN, we celebrate Zesipho Mncwango

Sigamoney has an extraordinary passion for growing SMMEs, and her background in the Chamber of Commerce and SMMEs has prepared her for the work she is doing now. 

"She is a business strategist and influence maker who drives dialogues and business engagements between various stakeholders. Claudette has been very involved with round table conferences, where she spends much of her time concentrating on marrying SMMEs with big corporates to promote procurement opportunities. Her leadership ability has also diversified into roles such as keynote speaker, public speaker and programme director on various business and government platforms." (KZN Top Business)

It is inspiring to hear her mission of merging the worlds of small businesses and corporations. A vision that sounds worthy and precisely meets the needs of the future of business and entrepreneurship. 

Read more: Our woman crush is Melissa Leslie, Director of iThemba Lethu

The road to success has been with a few bumps and Sigamoney has expressed that it takes networking, working in and on the business, collaborating, and recognising opportunities. 

Her ambition and grit don't go unnoticed, and she stands as a true warrior against life's harsh realities.

Sigamoney is a single parent to three sons. Two of her sons, Clerrade and Tyronne, suffer from muscular dystrophy and were wheelchair-bound by the ages of 13 and 10, respectively. Tragically, Tyronne passed away in 2016 after being on life support for two years. Her eldest son, Lyronne, is an industrial engineer, married, and lives in Cape Town.

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Facebook

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Women WCW Businesswomen Empowerment KZN Businesses

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.