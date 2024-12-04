 Born and bred in KZN, we celebrate Zesipho Mncwango
Carol Ofori celebrates Zesipho Mncwango, the founder of South Africa's official fragrance platform, brand manager at Heineken, published fragrance writer in Glamour, and TV commentator... 

A woman wearing a zebra themed dress holding a perfume bottle/Supplied

This week, Carol Ofori celebrates a woman born and bred in our beautiful province. Zesipho Mncwango's family is originally from KwaLamula, Empangeni, on the North Coast of KZN. 

She is the brand manager of the second-biggest liquor brewer in the world, Heineken. She also loves fragrances and, therefore, opened The Official Perfume Plug. She has pushed for inclusivity, understanding, and appreciation of fragrance. 

Mncwango's professional background in the luxury cosmetics industry helped set the foundation for The Official Perfume Plug, which has become South Africa's biggest and most prominent fragrance-dedicated online page for fragrance reviews, recommendations, and plugs.

Apart from being a brand manager by profession for Heineken, she also won the Glamour Magazine Next Generation Woman of The Year, was nominated for the DSTV Content Creator awards, and was nominated as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Young South Africans.

In addition to her host of accolades, she is a published fragrance writer, featured in Glamour GQ and the globally acclaimed Business Of Fashion Publication.

She is the resident Fragrance Trend TV Commentator on 'The Sauce' aired on SABC 1. 

Her passion is true in her honest and reflective reviews of fragrances that are both affordable and accessible for women of all walks of life.

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram

