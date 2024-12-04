Born and bred in KZN, we celebrate Zesipho Mncwango

This week, Carol Ofori celebrates a woman born and bred in our beautiful province. Zesipho Mncwango's family is originally from KwaLamula, Empangeni, on the North Coast of KZN.

She is the brand manager of the second-biggest liquor brewer in the world, Heineken. She also loves fragrances and, therefore, opened The Official Perfume Plug. She has pushed for inclusivity, understanding, and appreciation of fragrance.

Mncwango's professional background in the luxury cosmetics industry helped set the foundation for The Official Perfume Plug, which has become South Africa's biggest and most prominent fragrance-dedicated online page for fragrance reviews, recommendations, and plugs.