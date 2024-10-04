Carol Ofori shares her advice for winning at Every Caller Wins
Are you ready for these tips? Get your pen and notepad ready...
Our 28th birthday is coming up, and we want to equip you with all the tips you need to ensure you have the best chance to win on our day of celebration.
On October 9th, listeners will call East Coast Radio from 6am to 6pm for their chance to WIN a share of R430,000 worth of Takealot vouchers.
We asked Carol Ofori for some handy tips for the big day. She kept it short and to the point.
- Keep calling, keep calling, keep calling.
- If you have a secondary phone, call as well.
- Dedicate your day to calling; you can't be in it to win it if you're not with it consistently.
- Make sure you have enough airtime.
- Be patient and hope for the best.
Remember to look at the Terms and Conditions here.
Additional Terms & Conditions:
- Only callers who make it on air are winners – If your call is answered by a producer, that does not make you a winner. Winners are only callers who are put on air to speak to the presenter.
- All calls that are answered will be shortlisted – not all shortlisted callers make it to air.
- Callers are put on air at the producers’ discretion.
- Criteria for being put on air:
- Entrants in station/show competitions that were pre-selected subject to the standard competition Ts and Cs.
- Callers with clear, quality, and audible phone lines.
- Callers that sound energised and enthusiastic.
- The producers’ decisions are final.
- Callers will be put on air between 6am and 6pm on the big day.
- Only callers who are over 18 and have not won in the past 90 days qualify to enter.
