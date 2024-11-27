Carol Ofori chats about GBV this 16 Days of Activism

It's never a topic that anyone wants to address out of fear of how it might be taken, but that's why 16 Days of Activism is so vital to our community. It allows us to speak freely about what many people in South Africa are going through.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced the alarming statistics surrounding offenders who have been sentenced for crimes involving gender-based violence, 3,826 perpetrators have been convicted and imprisoned for their involvement in GBV crimes.

What's worse was to hear that between April and September this year, 2,500 women and children were killed in our country due to gender-based violence.

Carol Ofori marked the third day of the 16 Days of Activism by speaking with Kavya Swaminathan, the Interventions Supervisor at TEARS Foundation.

"TEARS is a non-profit organisation that provides access to FREE crisis intervention, advocacy, counselling, and prevention education services for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual abuse. Confidential Services are provided to all victims and survivors at NO CHARGE!" (TEARS website)