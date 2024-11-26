Nearly 4,000 convicted for GVB, says police

The alarming statistics were released by the police, as the country marked the start of its 16 Days of Activism campaign this week.

National spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says they have intensified efforts to hold offenders accountable.

She says the sentences were handed down between April 2023 and September this year.





"From April 2023 to September 2024, the FCS unit registered the following successes: 16,668 GBVF suspect raids were conducted across the country, 29 150 GBVF perpetrators were arrested 556 accused were handed down life sentences, 480 accused were handed down 20 years and above imprisonment sentences, 998 accused were handed down 10 years up to 19 years imprisonment sentence and 1792 accused were handed down one to nine years imprisonment sentences."

The statement comes a day after Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

While they revealed a decline in some crimes, the murders of women and children remain high.





