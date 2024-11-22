‘Paint the Silence’ to raise abuse awareness

Shabnam Mohamed is part of the art initiative Paint the Silence, which is being launched on the eve of the campaign.

"Clearly, 16 Days of Activism is completely inadequate to address the many reasons why we see such a scourge of child abuse, gender-based violence and wars around the world."

Human rights judge Navi Pillay is also part of the campaign.

She says the scourge of violence against women and children is sadly far from over.





"We must continue our efforts in whichever way we can to help change our society. Really, it is a societal issue; we have to change minds, remove prejudices, spread awareness so that every member of the community can take whatever action that can to be aware that children and women are being abused."

South African cartoonist Nanda Sooben is organising the event and says there's much to take away.

"As a political cartoonist, I have seen stupid men rule the world; I need women to speak out and to speak out through their work, art - because art is powerful. There has to be a lot of provocative thought that comes out of it."

Paint with Silence will be held at the Cinecentre at Suncoast from November 24th until December 10th.





