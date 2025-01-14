Celebrating another year of life, our Daytime Queen shares some of her aspirations for 2025.

Celebrating another year of life, our Daytime Queen shares some of her aspirations for 2025.

As Carol Ofori celebrates another year around the sun, she's embracing three things she wants to focus on more in 2025. Birthdays are a great reminder to reflect on the year that was and find solace and growth in what it is you want to achieve more of in the coming year. It’s a chance to prioritise what truly matters and commit to doing more for yourself as you grow wiser with each passing year. After all, age is a classic reminder to live without limitations. This year, our Daytime Queen is celebrating her birthday with excitement and says she wants to do more of what makes her spirit come alive.

Read more: Carol Ofori shares five things to do more of in 2025

The age-old excuse of not having enough time to do what makes you happy needs to be thrown out of the window – because when you truly want something, you make the time. If anything, Carol Ofori has taught us that with her unstoppable go-getter attitude. This birthday, she's committing to prioritising the things that bring her joy, starting with more live shows. "More live shows, so any artist that comes to South Africa or any artist I love that is doing a show, I am going to do more live shows," she said. She's also determined to ramp up her fitness routine. As she reminded us in a December Instagram post: "I take breaks but I never give up! Just do it!"



Last, but certainly not least, Carol hopes to spend more time reading this year. As an author and journalist, reading is a big part of who she is – words are her solitude. Here’s wishing Carol a very happy birthday as she celebrates her special day today!

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of Instagram