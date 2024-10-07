Carol Ofori celebrated on ETV's morning show

Today, as part of Appreciation Monday, we celebrate our Daytime Queen Carol Ofori's appearance on ETV's Morning Show with Lee-Roy Wright.

Carol Ofori has consistently achieved goals throughout her career, from radio for two decades to voice-over artist for 19 years to television for around seven to eight years now. She described these three mediums as her children, and let's not forget her most recent career as an author.

Carol shared that her ability to consistently smash out her achievements has a lot to do with reflecting on her passions on her birthday. She tries to reinvent herself each year by acknowledging what she wants to do that year.

As it happens, all of her visions also allow her to experience the crux of life, which is enjoyment.