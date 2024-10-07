Carol Ofori celebrated on ETV's morning show
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Even on her morning television TV debut, she brought the Durban flair...
Today, as part of Appreciation Monday, we celebrate our Daytime Queen Carol Ofori's appearance on ETV's Morning Show with Lee-Roy Wright.
Carol Ofori has consistently achieved goals throughout her career, from radio for two decades to voice-over artist for 19 years to television for around seven to eight years now. She described these three mediums as her children, and let's not forget her most recent career as an author.
Carol shared that her ability to consistently smash out her achievements has a lot to do with reflecting on her passions on her birthday. She tries to reinvent herself each year by acknowledging what she wants to do that year.
As it happens, all of her visions also allow her to experience the crux of life, which is enjoyment.
Lee-Roy Wright asked Carol about her radio career, her first stint as an author, and what's next for her in her book series; he also asked her about her career as a voice-over artist and her life in Durban.
Carol Ofori shared some anecdotes about writing her book series, 'The Adventures of Sena and Katlego', and how it represented parts of Africa. She went on to say that radio is and always will be her first love and that she cannot imagine that ever changing.
Watch her snippet on national television and how she stayed true to her Durbanite pride.
Video courtesy of LinkedIn.
See Carol Ofori at the ETV studios in Johannesburg below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
