Carol Ofori shares her advice for winning at Every Caller Wins

Read more: Top tips for using your Takealot vouchers from Every Caller Wins

Our 28th birthday is coming up, and we want to equip you with all the tips you need to ensure you have the best chance to win on our day of celebration.

On October 9th, listeners will call East Coast Radio from 6am to 6pm for their chance to WIN a share of R430,000 worth of Takealot vouchers.

We asked Carol Ofori for some handy tips for the big day. She kept it short and to the point.