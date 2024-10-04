 Carol Ofori shares her advice for winning at Every Caller Wins
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Carol Ofori shares her advice for winning at Every Caller Wins

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Are you ready for these tips? Get your pen and notepad ready...

A red rotary dial phone
A red rotary dial phone/Supplied

Read more: Top tips for using your Takealot vouchers from Every Caller Wins

Our 28th birthday is coming up, and we want to equip you with all the tips you need to ensure you have the best chance to win on our day of celebration.

On October 9th, listeners will call East Coast Radio from 6am to 6pm for their chance to WIN a share of R430,000 worth of Takealot vouchers. 

We asked Carol Ofori for some handy tips for the big day. She kept it short and to the point. 

Every Caller Wins
Supplied

Read more: Here’s how to get ahead on the call line for Every Caller Wins

  • Keep calling, keep calling, keep calling. 
  • If you have a secondary phone, call as well. 
  • Dedicate your day to calling; you can't be in it to win it if you're not with it consistently. 
  • Make sure you have enough airtime. 
  • Be patient and hope for the best.

Remember to look at the Terms and Conditions here

Additional Terms & Conditions:

  • Only callers who make it on air are winners – If your call is answered by a producer, that does not make you a winner. Winners are only callers who are put on air to speak to the presenter.
  • All calls that are answered will be shortlisted – not all shortlisted callers make it to air.
  • Callers are put on air at the producers’ discretion.
  • Criteria for being put on air:
  • Entrants in station/show competitions that were pre-selected subject to the standard competition Ts and Cs.
  • Callers with clear, quality, and audible phone lines.
  • Callers that sound energised and enthusiastic.
  • The producers’ decisions are final.
  • Callers will be put on air between 6am and 6pm on the big day.
  • Only callers who are over 18 and have not won in the past 90 days qualify to enter.
Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Supplied

Check out more from East Coast Radio

East Coast Radio ECR Tips Carol Ofori Every Caller Wins

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.