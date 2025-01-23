Cape Town family show their Golden Retriever praying
Even dogs are creatures of a higher power... There's definitely a lot we could learn from them.
Being a parent comes with a lot of responsibilities – beyond keeping your child healthy and safe, you also play an important role in providing guidance.
Whether it's through religion or spirituality, teaching your children faith or connecting to a higher power is a big deal. How you confidently live and demonstrate that connection will shape how they understand and follow it. Essentially, what they see in your actions is what they'll carry forward.
And now, it turns out, this responsibility extends to your furry family members, too.
It's not unusual for people to include their pets in their faith practices, with many considering their furry companions an integral part of the family. For some, it even becomes a cherished rite of passage.
This time, the spotlight is on a Golden Retriever named Buddy, who has developed a special connection with prayer. Buddy's family, from Cape Town, has dedicated a TikTok page to share content about their adorable pup.
In a video shared on social media, we see Buddy sitting on the floor with his front paws resting on the sofa. His eyes are closed, and he appears to be in a state of deep meditation, almost as if he's praying while his paws touch his human mother.
In the background, we hear the sounds of Hindu Bhajans (prayer music), which seems to have prompted Buddy to enter his prayer mode.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
Check out some of the comments from the post.
"He must have been a very spiritual human in his other life."
"He is doing what many humans don't do."
"People in the comments talking about laughing at the dog don't own dog/s. family is amused rather than making fun of the doggo. it's amazing to see them do human tasks/activities."
"We are Christians, and when we sit to pray, our dog sits with us, too."
@buddygoldiefromcapetown
Buddy Bhajans 🙏🙏🙏♬ original sound - buddygoldiefromcapetown
Image Courtesy of TikTok
