Cape Town family show their Golden Retriever praying

Being a parent comes with a lot of responsibilities – beyond keeping your child healthy and safe, you also play an important role in providing guidance.



Whether it's through religion or spirituality, teaching your children faith or connecting to a higher power is a big deal. How you confidently live and demonstrate that connection will shape how they understand and follow it. Essentially, what they see in your actions is what they'll carry forward.

And now, it turns out, this responsibility extends to your furry family members, too.