Heatwave sends thousands to Durban beaches

Bathers flocked to the water as temperatures soared to above 40°C in some places.

Lifesaving SA says beaches along the Golden Mile were filled with thousands of people seeking relief from Saturday's scorching temperatures.

The organisation said in a statement that lifeguards were kept busy due to the large crowds and rough sea conditions.

There was tragedy on the north coast.

READ: Scorching heat and humidity alerts grip KZN

The body of a drowning victim was recovered from the lagoon at Zinkwazi.

In another incident, six people were arrested following an attack on lifeguards at a beach in central Durban.

Lifesaving SA has condemned the assault and called for more protection for rescuers on duty.

