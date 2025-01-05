Heatwave sends thousands to Durban beaches
Updated | By Newswatch
Lifesaving South Africa says teams of
lifeguards have been working tirelessly to manage the holiday crowds at
Durban's beaches this weekend.
Lifesaving South Africa says teams of lifeguards have been working tirelessly to manage the holiday crowds at Durban's beaches this weekend.
Bathers flocked to the water as temperatures soared to above 40°C in some places.
Lifesaving SA says beaches along the Golden Mile were filled with thousands of people seeking relief from Saturday's scorching temperatures.
The organisation said in a statement that lifeguards were kept busy due to the large crowds and rough sea conditions.
There was tragedy on the north coast.
READ: Scorching heat and humidity alerts grip KZN
The body of a drowning victim was recovered from the lagoon at Zinkwazi.
In another incident, six people were arrested following an attack on lifeguards at a beach in central Durban.
Lifesaving SA has condemned the assault and called for more protection for rescuers on duty.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot ...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 22 hours ago
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 2 hours ago