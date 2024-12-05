KZN fshing frenzy: Shad, Sharks, and Dorado dominate!
Updated | By Vinesh Soogreem & ECR
What a spectacular week on the water! Shad season is in full swing, and those big shad are showing up in abundance!
What a spectacular week on the water! Shad season is in full swing, and those big shad are showing up in abundance!
With species galore and fantastic action, anglers have been spoiled for choice. Shad season is in full swing, and those big shad are showing up in abundance!
And it's not just the shad; sharks, dorado, and more are making their presence felt.
If you're into offshore fishing, the action is hot with dorado for days, while the rock and surf scene is still delivering with some great catches, including garrick, cob, and the occasional big kingie.
The South Coast continues to shine, from the deep sea with dorado, sailfish, and tuna to the rocks and surf where garrick, cob, and shad are making waves—there's everything but a unicorn!
Meanwhile, the underwater scene has been just as exciting, with chunky snoek and the odd couta making an appearance.
Up north, the reports are all about shad and sharks, but in the deep, it’s the green and gold dorado that are stealing the show.
Offshore action is off the charts, with plenty of fish in the deep and kingies showing up in Durban Bay for some fun light tackle action.
While freshwater fishing is a bit slow, there’s still some good action in the Midlands and at Sterkfontein for yellowfish enthusiasts.
It's going to be an amazing weekend, and this episode has all your feeding zones!
Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below.
Meanwhile, in a previous episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem hosted Ray Thompson to discuss the best fishing hotspots along KZN’s South Coast. From family-friendly spots like Trafalgar and Margate to prime fishing areas in the Wild Coast and Scottburgh, Ray shared essential tips on tackle, bait, and safety for both beginners and experienced anglers. Listen below.
Also, in a recent expert series episode, Vinesh Soogreem interviewed fishing specialist Jace Govender to dive into the fascinating world of fishing hooks and their specific uses. The discussion explored the evolution of fishing hooks, from basic metal tools to today’s advanced designs, including long shank hooks, barbed hooks, J hooks, and circle hooks. Listen below.
Listen to past episodes of the award-winning Angler News South Africa podcast in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
A South African lady who loves her beer
It's that time of year when everyone gets into the spirit of December; i...Danny Guselli 52 minutes ago
-
Vehicle videoed driving in reverse on the N2 in Durban
Apparently, this is why South Africans are never bored...Danny Guselli 56 minutes ago