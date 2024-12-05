KZN fshing frenzy: Shad, Sharks, and Dorado dominate!

With species galore and fantastic action, anglers have been spoiled for choice. Shad season is in full swing, and those big shad are showing up in abundance!





And it's not just the shad; sharks, dorado, and more are making their presence felt.





If you're into offshore fishing, the action is hot with dorado for days, while the rock and surf scene is still delivering with some great catches, including garrick, cob, and the occasional big kingie.





The South Coast continues to shine, from the deep sea with dorado, sailfish, and tuna to the rocks and surf where garrick, cob, and shad are making waves—there's everything but a unicorn!





Meanwhile, the underwater scene has been just as exciting, with chunky snoek and the odd couta making an appearance.





Up north, the reports are all about shad and sharks, but in the deep, it’s the green and gold dorado that are stealing the show.



