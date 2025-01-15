5 quick and simple after-school snack ideas

Hopefully, the hardest part of the day is behind you. You've successfully sent the kids off to school, where they're settling into their new classrooms, getting to know their teachers and classmates, and finding their rhythm. They’ll be just fine – you’ve got this!

Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment of relief. The first day is well underway. Now, you just have to focus on getting through the afternoon pick-up, and you're done and dusted with day one.

To make the afternoon a breeze, we've got five great snack ideas to make everything right as rain.

1. Apple slices with peanut butter

Spread peanut butter over apple slices, and sprinkle with cinnamon, raisins, or dried cranberries for a burst of flavour.

