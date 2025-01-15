 5 quick and simple after school snack ideas
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

5 quick and simple after-school snack ideas

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Why not prepare something tasty for the kids when they return from their first day at school? 

Kid and adults eat carrot sticks with hummus
Kid and adults eat carrot sticks with hummus/iStock/Karlos Garciapons

Hopefully, the hardest part of the day is behind you. You've successfully sent the kids off to school, where they're settling into their new classrooms, getting to know their teachers and classmates, and finding their rhythm. They’ll be just fine – you’ve got this!

Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment of relief. The first day is well underway. Now, you just have to focus on getting through the afternoon pick-up, and you're done and dusted with day one. 

To make the afternoon a breeze, we've got five great snack ideas to make everything right as rain.

1. Apple slices with peanut butter 

Spread peanut butter over apple slices, and sprinkle with cinnamon, raisins, or dried cranberries for a burst of flavour.

Read more: Five easy back-to-school lunch ideas

2. Cheese plate

For a simple crowd-pleasing snack, arrange cheese cubes on a plate and pair with crackers, grapes, cucumber, or your child's favourite vegetable. 

3. Veggie sticks with hummus

Slice up some vegetables like cucumber, carrots, bell peppers and celery, and serve with homemade hummus.

Read more: The 'Dear Parents' teacher says a little prayer

4. Hard-boiled eggs with avocado slices

Packed with protein and healthy fats, this snack is both nutritious and satisfying. For picky eaters, turn the hard-boiled eggs into deviled eggs and mix them with creamy avocado.

5. Fruit skewers

Turn an ordinary fruit bowl into a fun and interactive snack by threading a variety of fruits onto skewers. Kids love the hands-on experience, making it a tasty treat that’s just as enjoyable to eat as it is to assemble.

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Food Kids Back to School Parents Snacks

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.