5 quick and simple after-school snack ideas
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Why not prepare something tasty for the kids when they return from their first day at school?
Hopefully, the hardest part of the day is behind you. You've successfully sent the kids off to school, where they're settling into their new classrooms, getting to know their teachers and classmates, and finding their rhythm. They’ll be just fine – you’ve got this!
Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment of relief. The first day is well underway. Now, you just have to focus on getting through the afternoon pick-up, and you're done and dusted with day one.
To make the afternoon a breeze, we've got five great snack ideas to make everything right as rain.
1. Apple slices with peanut butter
Spread peanut butter over apple slices, and sprinkle with cinnamon, raisins, or dried cranberries for a burst of flavour.
2. Cheese plate
For a simple crowd-pleasing snack, arrange cheese cubes on a plate and pair with crackers, grapes, cucumber, or your child's favourite vegetable.
3. Veggie sticks with hummus
Slice up some vegetables like cucumber, carrots, bell peppers and celery, and serve with homemade hummus.
4. Hard-boiled eggs with avocado slices
Packed with protein and healthy fats, this snack is both nutritious and satisfying. For picky eaters, turn the hard-boiled eggs into deviled eggs and mix them with creamy avocado.
5. Fruit skewers
Turn an ordinary fruit bowl into a fun and interactive snack by threading a variety of fruits onto skewers. Kids love the hands-on experience, making it a tasty treat that’s just as enjoyable to eat as it is to assemble.
Image Courtesy of iStock
