 Officials probe Durban North drowning incident
Updated | By Newswatch

Investigations into the drowning of a man in Durban North are underway.

Emergency services say bathers at Glenashley Beach pulled the 48 year old's body to shore last night. 


KZN VIP spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo, says they were called to the scene. 


"Unfortunately, the victim shown no signs of life and was declared deceased by paramedics. 


Reports indicate that the person went missing from early in the days and circumstances leading up to the incident, cannot be confirmed pending police investigation." 

