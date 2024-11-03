Officials probe Durban North drowning incident

Emergency services say bathers at Glenashley Beach pulled the 48 year old's body to shore last night.





KZN VIP spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo, says they were called to the scene.





READ: Investigation underway after security officer Killed in Durban North Shooting





"Unfortunately, the victim shown no signs of life and was declared deceased by paramedics.





Reports indicate that the person went missing from early in the days and circumstances leading up to the incident, cannot be confirmed pending police investigation."