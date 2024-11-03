Officials probe Durban North drowning incident
Updated | By Newswatch
Investigations into the drowning of a man in Durban North are underway.
Investigations into the drowning of a man in Durban North are underway.
Emergency services say bathers at Glenashley Beach pulled the 48 year old's body to shore last night.
KZN VIP spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo, says they were called to the scene.
READ: Investigation underway after security officer Killed in Durban North Shooting
"Unfortunately, the victim shown no signs of life and was declared deceased by paramedics.
Reports indicate that the person went missing from early in the days and circumstances leading up to the incident, cannot be confirmed pending police investigation."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Bride says mother-in-law almost ruined her wedding
Yoh, this sounds horrifying!Danny Guselli 1 day, 8 hours ago
-
Here’s how much Checkers Sixty60 drivers earn
Have you ever wondered how much drivers make working for Checkers Sixty6...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 3 hours ago