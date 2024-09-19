Zondo: Gordhan evidence in state capture commission was instrumental

He was speaking at the former minister's Durban home on Wednesday afternoon.

Zondo was among several high-profile visitors who went to the house in Reservoir Hills to pay their respects.





The recently retired justice says the former minister and struggle veteran was a brave and honourable man.

"He always knew the right thing to do and did it. He put up a big fight to prevent the capture of the National Treasury. His evidence in the commission which was very extensive helped us understand what really happened with regards to state capture and that is something that all of us should try and emulate."





A memorial service for Gordhan will be held this evening in Durban, ahead of his official funeral on Thursday.





