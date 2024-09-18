KZN ANC leaders pay their respects to Pravin Gordhan
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal and Celumusa Zulu
KZN ANC leaders and
members of the party’s alliance partners arrived at the Durban family home of
former minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.
KZN ANC leaders and members of the party’s alliance partners arrived at the Durban family home of former minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.
Gordhan passed away last week after a battle with cancer.
Former KZN Human Settlements MEC Ravi Pillay and ANC eThekwini deputy chairperson Thembo Ntuli were among the delegation that arrived at the Gordhan home in Reservoir Hills to pay their respects to the family.
Some have been sharing stories about Gordhan’s contributions during the liberation struggle and the fight against state capture.
On Tuesday, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said that Gordhan had asked that his funeral take place in Durban.
READ: Pravin Gordhan’s remains arrive in Durban
The remains of the former minister of finance and public enterprises were flown into Durban on Tuesday evening.
Gordhan grew up in Chatsworth, south of Durban, and attended Sastri College and the University of Natal.
A memorial service will be held in the city on Wednesday, with the official funeral taking place at the Durban ICC on Thursday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Did you know that you can potty train your cat?
A family shares how they saw their cat using the toilet one day...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
How much should we be tipping in South Africa?
It is common practice to tip people in the service industry, right?Danny Guselli 9 hours ago