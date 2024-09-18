KZN ANC leaders pay their respects to Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

Former KZN Human Settlements MEC Ravi Pillay and ANC eThekwini deputy chairperson Thembo Ntuli were among the delegation that arrived at the Gordhan home in Reservoir Hills to pay their respects to the family.

Some have been sharing stories about Gordhan’s contributions during the liberation struggle and the fight against state capture.

On Tuesday, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said that Gordhan had asked that his funeral take place in Durban.

READ: Pravin Gordhan’s remains arrive in Durban

The remains of the former minister of finance and public enterprises were flown into Durban on Tuesday evening.

Gordhan grew up in Chatsworth, south of Durban, and attended Sastri College and the University of Natal.

A memorial service will be held in the city on Wednesday, with the official funeral taking place at the Durban ICC on Thursday.





