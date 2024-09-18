Pravin Gordhan’s remains arrive in Durban

It's ahead of his official state funeral at the ICC on Thursday.

The 75-year-old died in hospital last week after battling cancer.

Gordhan previously served as the country's finance minister and headed public enterprises, among others.

He resigned after this year’s general elections.

"The leadership of the alliance that is the officials of the ANC, SANCO, COSATU, friends and family of Gordhan received his body yesterday,” said the ANC’s Mafika Mndebele.

“Then they were taken to a private parlour as per a request by the family."

The ANC is holding a memorial service for Gordhan in Durban on Wednesday.