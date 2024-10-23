Zarah Ramsamy: Court hears cop’s possible involvement in hijacking ‘not ruled out’
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The Durban Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday that a local cop's possible involvement in the carjacking that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl has not been ruled out.
Zarah Ramsamy was killed in Malvern last month as the thieves that had taken her family's car drove over her.
Constable Minenhle Makhaye was given the responsibility of moving the recovered vehicle after the hijackers abandoned it.
He's now in custody after the child's mother's bank card was used to buy hundreds of rand's worth of alcohol after the tragedy.
Investigating officer Sivan Naidoo says the probe into whether Makhaye was involved in the hijacking has not been completed.
He told the court he was willing to concede, based on their evidence, that the constable was not at the scene when the family was held up outside a fast food outlet.
But he said they are looking into whether Makhaye worked with the suspects.
Earlier, Naidoo testified that Makhaye had revealed during his arrest that he took Mrs Ramsamy's bank card from the family car while moving vehicle.
But during cross-examination, Makhaye denies this.
In an affidavit read out in court, the constable claimed to have mistaken the card for his.
He said he would pay the R1,000 he spent back to the family.
