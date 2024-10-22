Durban court hears over 200 bank cards found in cop's home

Constable Minenhle Makhaye was arrested after a bank card belonging to the mother of 11-year-old hijacking victim Zarah Ramsamy was used to buy alcohol.

The officer had been tasked with moving the family's car to a SAPS facility last month after the carjackers abandoned it.

Makhaye's bail application is being heard in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Investigating Officer, Sivan Naidoo told the court that 272 bank cards were found in a box at Makhaye's home.

The court heard at least ten of the cards have been linked to looting incidents at Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu in July 2021.

READ: Zarah Ramsamy bank card theft: Durban cop wants bail

Naidoo said the Cato Manor-based cop claimed during his arrest that he found the box of bank cards at a crime scene.

But he could not explain why it was not handed in to Cato Manor Police.

Officer Naidoo told the court that when asked about how he came into possession of Mrs Ramsamy's bank card, Makhaye responded that he took it while transporting her recovered hijacked vehicle back to Malvern SAPS.

The detective has told the court a forensic investigators report is expected by Friday.

It's expected to detail where the other cards came from.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)