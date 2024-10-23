Court hears ‘interfering' attempts made in cop bank card theft case

Constable Minenhle Makhaye began his bail application in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.





He was arrested earlier this month, after a bank card belonging to the mother of hijacking victim, Zarah Ramsamy, was found in his possession.





The Cato Manor cop was tasked with moving the family's recovered SUV to an SAPS facility.





Warrant Officer, Sivan Naidoo, told the court that Makhaye was originally detained on the principal docket, which is the Ramsamy hijacking and murder case.





Other charges including fraud and defeating the ends of justice, were meant to be added to the docket.





But Naidoo's team got wind of information that some members of Makhaye's family were high-ranking officials in the SAPS.





READ: Durban court hears over 200 bank cards found in cop's home





He claimed his team heard that the matter was going to be struck off the roll in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court due to their interference.





In light of this, he said a decision was taken to register a brand new docket and bring the matter before the Durban Magistrate’s Court.





During cross examination, Makhaye's attorney told the court that he denies having family members in the police service.





The court heard that 272 bank cards were found at the accused home, some of which were allegedly stolen from a KwaMashu mall during the July 2021 unrest.

Makhaye, in his affidavit, told the court that the cards belonged to his late grandfather.





He also told the court that he took Ramsamy's bank card, while moving the vehicle after mistaking it for his own.





The bail application was postponed to Monday.



