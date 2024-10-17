Wreath-laying ceremony  to be held for Mandeni crash victims

The group, Mpumelelo Dladla, Velangenkosi Ncwane, Nkanyiso Zikhali, Simphiwe Ngcongo, Sifundo Zikhali, Siphile Dladla, Nkanyiso Zikhal and Banele Sishi were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck on the N2 near Mandeni Toll Plaza last week.

It's understood the driver lost control, causing the car to veer into the oncoming lane.





KZN Transport says there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the crash site before this morning's memorial service at eMaromeni Sports Field.

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says it will be led by religious leaders.





"As we intensify the road safety campaigns, religious leaders will be very instrumental in creating awareness about the dangers of reckless driving and drinking and driving.





"The MEC today called on relatives and the neighbours of the bereaved families to continue to provide support between now and the day of the funeral."

The victims will be laid to rest on Saturday.





