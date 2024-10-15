Family grappling with loss of loved ones in Mandeni crash
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The family of three brothers killed in last week's crash in Mandeni says they are struggling with an unbearable loss.
Mpumelelo Dladla, Velangenkosi and Phila Ncwane were among eight people killed when their car collided head-on with a truck on the N2.
Family spokesperson Lindile Ncwane says Velangenkosi and Phila were still in school.
They were completing grades 10 and 11 at Sikhuthele Secondary.
She says Mpumelelo was a father to two young children, aged five years and a four-month-old.
"I'm still reeling with shock after the untimely passing of my siblings. This is not a usual scenario one could get used to. I did not think for a second that the day I last had an encounter with my brothers was the last time seeing them."
A memorial service will be held for the victims on Thursday.
