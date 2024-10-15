Family grappling with loss of loved ones in Mandeni crash

Mpumelelo Dladla, Velangenkosi and Phila Ncwane were among eight people killed when their car collided head-on with a truck on the N2.

Family spokesperson Lindile Ncwane says Velangenkosi and Phila were still in school.

They were completing grades 10 and 11 at Sikhuthele Secondary.





She says Mpumelelo was a father to two young children, aged five years and a four-month-old.

"I'm still reeling with shock after the untimely passing of my siblings. This is not a usual scenario one could get used to. I did not think for a second that the day I last had an encounter with my brothers was the last time seeing them."

A memorial service will be held for the victims on Thursday.





