 N2 in Mandeni claims another life
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

One person has been killed in a crash in Mandeni, north of Durban. 

KZN Transport

A car and a truck collided head-on on Wednesday morning on the N2 south, just after the Mandeni Toll Plaza. 

 

It's understood the truck driver sustained moderate injuries. 

 

The accident occurred in the same section where eight people, including children, were killed last Friday.


READ: Family grappling with loss of loved ones in Mandeni crash

 

The KZN Department of Transport deployed its teams to the scene to work with emergency services. 

 

"We have resolved to have a wreath-laying ceremony tomorrow (Thursday) on the same spot," says spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

 

"During the memorial service tomorrow, together with the families, we will provide details of the funeral service scheduled to take place on Saturday and a mass funeral scheduled to take place on Sunday."


