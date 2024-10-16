N2 in Mandeni claims another life

A car and a truck collided head-on on Wednesday morning on the N2 south, just after the Mandeni Toll Plaza.

It's understood the truck driver sustained moderate injuries.

The accident occurred in the same section where eight people, including children, were killed last Friday.





READ: Family grappling with loss of loved ones in Mandeni crash

The KZN Department of Transport deployed its teams to the scene to work with emergency services.

"We have resolved to have a wreath-laying ceremony tomorrow (Thursday) on the same spot," says spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

"During the memorial service tomorrow, together with the families, we will provide details of the funeral service scheduled to take place on Saturday and a mass funeral scheduled to take place on Sunday."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)