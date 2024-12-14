‘We’re dealing with politics, not egoism’ Malema on Ndlozi

Reports suggest that Ndlozi was suspended for failing to inform Malema about Floyd Shivambu’s alleged plans to leave the party, and for not publicly defending the EFF during a period of intense criticism.

Ndlozi, who was expected to contest the position of deputy president, now seems to have been sidelined, with the role likely to be filled by Godrich Gardee, the EFF's former Secretary-General.

Malema appeared visibly irritated when questioned about Ndlozi’s absence and rejected attempts to shift the spotlight onto one individual.

“You have his number, and some of you talk to him—call him,” Malema told journalists.

“Ninety percent of the people who are here, who are expected to be here, are here. That’s what matters. Whoever is not here was not supposed to be here from the beginning.”

He dismissed the notion that Ndlozi’s absence overshadowed the conference, which has brought together over 2,500 delegates.

“We are not going to reduce this organisation to some individual. We are going to refuse that. We gave a very long political report yesterday, like eight pages. It didn’t have such names.”

Malema also criticised journalists for focusing on Ndlozi rather than the party’s broader agenda.

“Why be concerned about one person over so many people who are here, as if he is the conference? As if, without him, the conference will not happen. It’s going to happen. It’s happening – without him,” he asserted.

He reiterated that the EFF was not interested in entertaining what he called “nonsense” about individuals who believe they are bigger than the organization.

“We are dealing with political issues here, not egoism. Not people who think they are bigger than this organization. It will show them, once again, that it’s bigger than all of them. So, it’s a matter of principle, policy, position. We are no longer trying to answer any nonsense about that person. Never”.

While it remains unclear whether Ndlozi is still a member of the EFF, Malema noted that party rules allow members to contest positions through written submissions, even if they are not present at the conference.

