Malema tells conference EFF under threat

"We're faced with a new moment wherein the EFF experienced its first electoral decline and suffered unprecedented levels of sabotage and infiltration. It is for this reason, delegates, that the theme for this NPA is: “Defend, Rebuild and Advance the Struggle for Economic Freedom."

Malema delivered a three-hour-long opening address to over 2 000 delegates attending the National People's Assembly, an elective conference taking place at Nasrec near Soweto.

Malema could secure a third term as party leader.

READ: EFF opens third National People's Assembly

He has told the conference the EFF subscribes to a political unity defined by honest politics and ideological conviction.

"Black consciousness is a political conviction, that not only relies on the colour of your skin, but also on your consciousness itself. You can be black, yet advanced decisive politics of tribalism," he said.

"You can be black yet act as an agent of white supremacy and corruption. You may identify as black, but you character may be defined by deception and dishonesty. You can be black and still sell out your brothers and sisters for a few pieces of silver."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)