Malema tells conference EFF under threat
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
EFF Leader Julius Malema says the party is
under threat of destrucion.
EFF Leader Julius Malema says the party is under threat of destrucion.
"We're faced with a new moment wherein the EFF experienced its first electoral decline and suffered unprecedented levels of sabotage and infiltration. It is for this reason, delegates, that the theme for this NPA is: “Defend, Rebuild and Advance the Struggle for Economic Freedom."
Malema delivered a three-hour-long opening address to over 2 000 delegates attending the National People's Assembly, an elective conference taking place at Nasrec near Soweto.
Malema could secure a third term as party leader.
READ: EFF opens third National People's Assembly
He has told the conference the EFF subscribes to a political unity defined by honest politics and ideological conviction.
"Black consciousness is a political conviction, that not only relies on the colour of your skin, but also on your consciousness itself. You can be black, yet advanced decisive politics of tribalism," he said.
"You can be black yet act as an agent of white supremacy and corruption. You may identify as black, but you character may be defined by deception and dishonesty. You can be black and still sell out your brothers and sisters for a few pieces of silver."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December
As we head into the December holidays, keep an eye on your friends and f...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago
-
Durbanite addresses couples in malls during December
Is it appropriate for couples to hold hands while shopping in busy place...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago