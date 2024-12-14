EFF delegates to vote for top six at Nasrec conference
Delegates at the Economic Freedom Fighters' elective
conference will cast their votes in Johannesburg on Saturday, to select the
party's top six leaders.
The organisation is hosting its third National People's Assembly (NPA) at Nasrec.
Leader Julius Malema, who delivered the party's political report on Friday, warned delegates that the EFF is under threat.
Meanwhile, a political analyst has weighed in on the notable absence of MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the conference.
READ: Malema tells conference EFF under threat
It has sparked speculation in the media about his role in the party's future.
Dr. Imraan Baccus says Ndlozi's absence might point to unresolved trust issues.
"Malema's leadership style I would say is often autocratic and decision-making is concentrated in a small inner circle, rather than in a democratic process. The reality is that those who criticised the leadership or who deviate from the party line, they're often swiftly disciplined," said Baccus.
"I would think he’s trying to establish the kind of confidence that he had with Ndlozi previously and maybe the levels of trust have not been established."
