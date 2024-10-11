Umalusi 'ready' for 2024 matric exams

Candidates will sit for the exams from the 21st of October to 27 November at over 9 200 exam centres across the country.

The quality assurance body's CEO, Mafu Rakometsi, said on Friday that there is no room for errors on question papers.

"The Umalusi external moderators are obliged to conduct proof reading of the papers before approving them, ensuring that all aspects are at free and aligned with its standards. Umalusi stands to ensure that they should be no error in the question papers."

Rakometsi also issued a stern warning to teachers and learners to refrain from any forms of cheating.

"Umalusi condemns this criminal practice with the contemned it deserves. Cheating compromises the integrity of our national examination system, which we are mandated to jealously protect as a quality council and I'm referring here to Umalusi.

"What the learners must appreciate is that cheating does not pay."



