All systems go for Class of ’24 final exams

That's the word of the Department of Basic Education.

The exams are due to start on 21 October, with English and Afrikaans as the first papers.

The department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says they are going full steam ahead.





"The Department of Basic Education can confirm that we are ready to administer the Grade 12 examinations. We have checked with our provinces and we have all the logistics that are required.

"We are confident that it’s all systems go, and we are still working with our provinces just for final checks, but question papers have already been distributed."

