Umalusi approves release of 2024 matric results

"There are no sustaining irregularities reported that may have compromised the credibility and integrity of the November 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations. EXCO council approves the release of the DBE November 2024 NSC examination results," Umalusi chairperson Professor Yunus Ballim said on Monday.

The announcement came just hours before Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube was due to release the results.

Both IEB and NSC candidates will be able to access their individual exam results on Tuesday.

READ: Probe underway into suspected matric results leak

Ballim said there were no detected leaks of any exam papers.

"I think I'm correct to say this is a fourth year now where no other irregularities could compromise the overall credibility and integrity of the examinations. We are very grateful to all examining bodies and related role players for tightening up the entire value chain, including the work done by the State Security Agency in relation to the places where question papers were printed, packaged and stored."

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Minister congratulated the top achievers of the Class of 2024 on Monday morning.

Siviwe Gwarube hosted the achievers at a Ministerial Breakfast in Gauteng.

ALSO READ: Wait over for matrics as results released

"Ladies and gentlemen, as you venture into higher education, the workforce and other endeavours, remember the value of hard work, perseverance, and integrity," said Gwarube.

"South Africa needs you and as you continue to navigate the complexities of the modern world. We require leaders who are innovators and thinkers and who are going to take us forward.”

