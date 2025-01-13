Wait over for matrics as results released
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The class of 2024 is counting the hours until the release of their final exam results.
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will officially announce the results on Monday evening.
Nearly 900-thousand matriculants who sat for the NSC and IEB exams will then only be able to access their results on Tuesday.
Last week, the department got the green light to publish the results in newspapers after the Information Regulator's attempt to prevent this was thrown out in court.
Last year, the class of 2023 achieved an overall pass rate of 82.9%.
Meanwhile, the KZN Parents' Association's Vee Gani says options for matrics in need of financial support to further their studies are available.
"The economy is tough, parents are having a hard time, especially when education is so expensive. It doesn't come cheap, apply for those things. Look at companies that can assist you or family and friends that can assist. You can't give up on your dream because of money."
