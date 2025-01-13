Probe underway into suspected matric results leak
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says an
investigation is underway into a suspected leak of the 2024 matric results.
She says the department became aware of a potential breach two days ago.
"The breach seems to have happened only at the tail-end, which pertains to the verified results that have already been finalised. The reason why I make that distinction clear is so that it can be clear to everybody that we are talking about the results themselves and that they may have been leaked," says Gwarube.
The minister addressed the media at the Top Achievers Ministerial Breakfast in Gauteng on Monday morning.
She was responding to reports that some online sites have allegedly been selling the results for R100 before the official release.
Gwarube says a probe by the Hawks and State Security is at an advanced stage.
"Sharing the results with certain stakeholders, we got to tighten our processes there. If we have been victims of a cyber-crime, then we're dealing with it, and I want to assure the people of South Africa that we will make sure that law enforcement agencies are moving at pace to make sure that an arrest is made."
