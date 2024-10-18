Trio accused of Lusikisiki massacre drops bail bid

The men made their first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Friday.

It was revealed during proceedings that Anthony Lwando Abi and Bonga Hintsa have previous convictions for attempted murder and drug possession.

Hintsa and the third suspect, Aphiwe Ndende, were arrested in Port Shepstone on Wednesday, while Abi was apprehended in East London the same day.





READ: Four suspects due in court for Lusikisiki massacre

The court heard Ndende, who was released on bail two years ago, has an order against him after failing to return to court for a murder trial.

He's told the court through an interpreter that he had relocated.

"I moved your worship from the place I was living. It was for a murder charge. I attended your worship at a Flagstaff court after I was released, but I only stopped this year in April."

Another suspect, Siphosoxolo Myekethe was arrested over a week ago in East London and also abandoned bail on Tuesday.

They are expected to make their first joint court appearance next month.





ALSO READ: Two more suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre, weapons recovered





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)