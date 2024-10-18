Three suspects due in court for Lusikisiki massacre

Eighteen family members were killed in Lusikisiki in September when gunmen stormed two homes.

Detectives nabbed the trio in Port Shepstone on Wednesday after a community tip-off.

A fourth suspect was arrested in East London. Another is a parolee.





READ: More arrests expected for Lusikisiki mass murder

https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/more-arrests-expected-lusikisiki-mass-murder/

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed this week that the attack had been planned from behind bars.

"They get access to phones. They get access to other individuals with whom they liaise in commission of crimes. We are quite aware of that."

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mchunu said he had met with Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald to discuss the issue.

"So, we agreed in that meeting that they have to move on their side, as Correctional Services. They need to introduce new mechanisms through which they will be able to make people who are in prison know, that once you are in prison, you are in prison. There's no place where you must even think of coordinating."

Fifteen of the victims were laid to rest over the weekend.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



