Lusikisiki massacre Weapons Recovered | East Coast Radio

The shooting at two homes left 18 people dead in September.

To date, seven suspects have been arrested with only Siphosoxolo Myekethe having appeared in court so far.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the South African Police Service (SAPS) believes it has recovered the high-calibre firearms used in the commission of the crime.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearms were moved to another location after the killing of the Lusikisiki eighteen.

"Two more suspects have been arrested after they were found to be in possession of these rifles. The pair was arrested in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

"The high-calibre firearms have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine and confirm that they were indeed used in the commission of the crime and to also determine which other crime scenes can be linked to them."

